Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Swiss colleague [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Livia Leu within the framework of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Lodz on December 2, Trend reports.

At the meeting, issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as issues of regional security were discussed.

Bayramov informed in detail about the bilateral negotiations on the elements of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the arising issues, the current situation on the opening of communications and the delimitation process, as well as the work carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories, including work to combat mine danger.

Leu stressed the importance of negotiations on the elements of a peace treaty, as well as the readiness of Switzerland to continue to contribute to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the conversation, an exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

