Azerbaijani ambassadors present credentials to heads of host nations [PHOTO]

By Fatima Hasanova

Newly-appointed Azerbaijani ambassadors have presented their credentials to the heads of state of Croatia and the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

Ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev presented his Letter of Credence to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

"Had the honor to present today to H.M. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands the Letter of Credence, accrediting me as amb. of Azerbaijan to the Netherlands. ⁦⁦Strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, science & culture, youth exchanges will be on the top of our agenda," Mustafayev wrote on his Twitter account.

In a similar vein, Ambassador Anar Imanov presented his credentials to President Zoran Milanovic.

"Today I had the honor to present my credentials to President of the Republic of Croatia H.E. Mr. Zoran Milanović. I look forward to working closely with Croatian friends to further strengthen the relations of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Croatia," Imanov's tweet read.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic congratulated Anar Imanov on his appointment as Ambassador to Croatia and wished him success in his future activities.

The president stressed the importance of continuing high-level mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Croatia, intensifying political dialogue and mutual support at various venues.

