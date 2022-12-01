Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund being established

1 December 2022 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic “On the establishment of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund”.

Besides, President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic “On cooperation in the field of plant quarantine”.

Both agreements were signed on October 11, 2022, in Bishkek city.

