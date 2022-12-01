Azerbaijan ready to discuss granting Armenians in Karabakh same rights as of other citizens - Russian FM

1 December 2022 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready to discuss the issue of granting the Armenians in Karabakh the same rights as other citizens of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference on December 1, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani side is ready to discuss the matter, provide the Armenians with all the rights that other citizens of Azerbaijan enjoy," he said.

