President of Russia Vladimir Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev [UPDATE]

26 November 2022 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

On November 26, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents discussed further steps for the comprehensive implementation of the trilateral agreements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia with a focus on the practical aspects of unblocking transport links and economic ties in the region.

