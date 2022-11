24 November 2022 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Israel, Trend reports citing the ministry's tweet.

"We extend condolences to the relatives of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the ministry said.

