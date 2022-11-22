Baku Metro talks construction of new metro station

22 November 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The construction of the 'Hazi Aslanov-2' station on the Baku Metro's green line will continue in 2023, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told Trend.

According to him, construction work has been temporarily suspended.

"However, the building activities have been done to a great extent. The Baku Metro has sufficient capacity for proceeding with the station's construction in 2023," Osmanov said.

The total length of Baku metro lines accounts for 38.3 kilometers.

--

