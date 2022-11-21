Azerbaijani president calls Kazakh president

21 November 2022 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I cordially congratulate you on your convincing victory in the snap election to the post of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The results of the election are a clear manifestation of your people`s great trust and confidence in you, and a high appreciation for your activities on the path of comprehensive development of brotherly Kazakhstan.

The common spiritual values, religious and cultural roots, and solid friendship are among the main factors conditioning the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan interstate relations. Today, the development of our multifaceted relations and cooperation in a spirit of mutual respect and confidence, as well as their enrichment by new content is gratifying.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts aimed at further expanding the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as deepening our cooperation of mutual interest and strategic partnership.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and new accomplishments in your responsible activity for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

Sincerely,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev

Baku, 21 November 2022

