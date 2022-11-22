Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation prospects [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 21, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev met with Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guest, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan as part of the NATO Days, Col-Gen Valiyev emphasized the development of Azerbaijani-NATO relations, as well as the active participation of the Azerbaijani Army representatives in various NATO programs.

Stressing the importance of the victory gained in the second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army spoke about the work done in the liberated territories during the post-war period.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as areas of joint activity against current and potential threats.

Col-Gen Valiyev highly appreciated the contribution of NATO to the training of units of the Azerbaijani Army as part of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Rear Admiral Bruåsdal emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance and highly appreciated the active participation of our country in the fight against terrorism, the activities of Azerbaijan Army servicemen at NATO headquarters, as well as their professionalism demonstrated in international peacekeeping missions.

Then the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has enabled NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.

