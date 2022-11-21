IHH official: Twenty Azerbaijanis provided with prostheses

21 November 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Twenty Azerbaijani veterans and civilians have been provided with prostheses by the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH) in cooperation with ANAMA, an employee of the foundation Mehmet Altintas said, Azernews reports.

According to him, Türkiye manufactures prostheses worth from 3,000 to 10,000 euros according to world standards.

"We started this cooperation to support our Azerbaijani brothers. In the coming period, we also want to take part in the restoration and development of Karabakh," Altintas added.

The official emphasized that the international community shouldn’t ignore the mine problem in Azerbaijan and noted the rapid progress of restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

"At the end of March last year, we took part in a program organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). Aghdam, which we saw then, and present-day Aghdam are significantly different," he said.

Speaking about cooperation with ANAMA, the foundation’s representative noted that mines are a very serious problem, and demining of territories requires a lot of money.

To recap, on April 1, 2022, ANAMA and IHH signed a memorandum of understanding.

ANAMA, in collaboration with partner countries, conducts demining operations on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. The State Border Service and the Defence Ministry also demine the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan minefield maps of liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021, though their accuracy failed to justify hopes.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

