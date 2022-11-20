Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society highlights its activities [VIDEO]

20 November 2022 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has provided insight into the organization`s activities, Azernews reports.

A video draws attention to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society's centuries-old history.

The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society is the largest humanitarian organization in the country. Its role is determined by the country's legislation.

The society is an equal member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the world's largest humanitarian organization. The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers provide humanitarian assistance to people in need regardless of their nation, race, religion, or political beliefs.

The official website of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is www.redcrescent.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz