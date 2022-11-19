Turkic World Committee set up under Eternal Unity organization to promote relations

19 November 2022 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkic World Committee has been established under the Abadi Birlik (Eternal Unity) youth public unity, Azernews reports.

The committee, to be led by Aysha Sevgi Hajakoglu, will play an umbrella role, uniting the youth from all the Turkic-speaking nations worldwide.

The activities of the committee are to inculcate the history and culture of the entire Turkic-speaking world to the youth, and to succeed in the unity of the youth from the Turkic world!

Members of the committee will be registered from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC).

