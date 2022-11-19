Length of post-war mine-cleared territories revealed
A total of 59,055 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated territories were demined from November 10, 2020, to this day, Chairman of the Board of the National Agency for Mine Action Vugar Suleymanov said.
