Thursday November 17 2022

16 November 2022 19:27 (UTC+04:00)
Group of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University employees awarded 'Taraggi' medal - presidential decree

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding the 'Taraggi' medal to Sumgayit State University employees on the occasion of the university's 60th anniversary.

According to the decree, the following employees were awarded the for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijan's education sector:

Elmar Khalilov

Amirkhan Isayev

Lala Mahmudova

Sona Maharramova

Jeyhun Mammadov

