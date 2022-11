15 November 2022 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding the 'Taraggi' medal to a group of employees of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their considerable contribution to the development of social protection.

