Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva views Eternal City historical, ethnographic complex in Samarkand [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, and wife of Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai got acquainted with the Eternal City historical and ethnographic complex, as part of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand on November 11.

