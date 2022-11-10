President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 November 2022 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand.

The sides hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly ties based on allied relations in all areas, discussed the situation and security issues in the region, and exchanged views on the results of the Sochi meeting.

--

