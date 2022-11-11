Samarkand hosts 9th Summit of Organization of Turkic States [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States has got underway in Samarkand.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.

Then a group photo was taken.

Opening the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted the guests and made a speech.

--

