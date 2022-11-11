Azerbaijan dismisses Armenia's ceasefire breach report

11 November 2022 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied Armenian reports about the shelling of its positions, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“The information of the Armenian Defense Ministry that on November 10 at 1030 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire and, as a result, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded, is false,” Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the units of the Azerbaijani army did not open fire in the indicated direction.

To recap, the recent false Armenian report accusing Azerbaijan of shelling its territories was on November 4.

Following the October 31 bilateral meeting in Sochi of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, an agreement was reached to refrain from the use of force and threats.

