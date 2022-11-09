Türkiye carries out process of normalization of relations with Armenia for peace in South Caucasus - Cavusoglu

9 November 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye is conducting the normalization process with Armenia for peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We carry out the process of normalizing relations with Armenia for the sake of peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. We will continue, in coordination with Azerbaijan, attempts to make Armenia a stakeholder of peace," the minister said.

