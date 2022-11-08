Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberating Shusha from enemy occupation, wrote glorious history – President Ilham Aliyev
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which liberated Shusha from enemy occupation, wrote a glorious history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, speaking to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8, Azernews reports.
To be updated
