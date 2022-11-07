Off-road driving organized in Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

7 November 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Under the organization of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan on the Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli highway, an "Offroad"off-road dedicated to the Victory Day was held, Trend reports.

The ride, supported by the Public Association "Regional Development", started in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku and ended in the village of Burovdal, Ismayilli region, located at an altitude of 1634 meters above sea level.

At the end of the ride, the participants of the event presented various gifts to students of the secondary school in the village of Burovdal, Ismayilli district.

