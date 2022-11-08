Azerbaijan to provide more aid to martyrs' families

8 November 2022 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 5, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) held a plenary session to consider ways of further providing the martyrs' families with help, Azernews reports.

The sources of funding to assist martyrs' families and perpetuate the memory of martyrs will be expanded, according to the draft law "On the immortalization of the name of martyrs and benefits provided to martyrs' families" submitted for discussion at the plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's parliament.

The document was created in coordination with the implementation of the presidential decree "On some measures to enhance the state obligatory personal insurance" on May 18, 2021. The number of sources of funds spent in this direction has been concretized and enlarged, according to proposed revisions to Article 6 of the legislation. As a result, state-mandated personal insurance is added to these sources.

After discussions, the change was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

