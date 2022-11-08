Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan’s victory result of Armed Forces’ might

8 November 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was the result of the might of the Armed Forces under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said.

She made the remarks at the parliamentary session on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The speaker noted that Victory Day is one of the most significant historic pages of Azerbaijan.

"The path to the great victory was not easy. As a result of the Armenian aggression, over one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. The fate of nearly 4,000 compatriots, who went missing during the first Karabakh War remains unknown," Gafarova stressed.

According to her, during the occupation period, Armenian vandals destroyed all the Azerbaijani cities and villages, and historical and cultural monuments. She added that Armenia still continues to pursue a landmine terror policy against Azerbaijan.

"However, all this could not break the Azerbaijani people's will. Great leader Heydar Aliyev's successor President Ilham Aliyev has turned Azerbaijan into a powerful state. The country has managed to liberate its lands thanks to the strength of the mighty Azerbaijani Army," the official stressed.

Further, the statement noted that Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy is based on the interests and needs of the country's people. The trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, put an end to the Karabakh conflict. Today Azerbaijan is engaged in reconstruction activities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The country builds roads, bridges, and tunnels, as well as prepares for the opening of the Zangazur corridor. All this will ensure the further strengthening of Azerbaijan, the statement added.

"The Azerbaijani parliament urges Armenia to evaluate the current historic opportunity. It has noted that peace efforts to be based on Azerbaijan's five principles will contribute to the soonest signing of a peace agreement," the statement added.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz