Azerbaijan promotes second Karabakh war hero to Lt-Gen rank [PHOTO]

The president of Azerbaijan promoted in military ranks several officers of the national army, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made at a service meeting, chaired by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, with deputy defense ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the army corps and formations in presence.

Hasanov wished the servicemen success in their future military service, as well as gave relevant instructions and recommendations. Then, he delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by President Aliyev.

During the meeting, the participants extensively analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The importance of constant observation and control over the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Azerbaijani territories was emphasized.

The minister gave instructions on paying special attention to the professionalism of military personnel and combat readiness of troops, as well as increasing the intensity of exercises, including field training sessions.

Col-Gen Hasanov emphasized the significance of paying constant attention to the further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support of the military personnel. The constant monitoring of strict adherence to safety rules during combat duty and daily service activities was highlighted.

The minister gave relevant instructions to high-ranking officers on strict control over the process of preparing for the winter, especially over the supply issues of units stationed in mountainous areas.

At the end of the official meeting, the minister instructed the servicemen on organizing the troops’ service, further improving the military personnel’s service and social and living conditions, continuing engineering activities in liberated territories, and medical support issues.

Further, it was noted that the defense minister visited military units of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Special Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Troops, stationed in the southern regions of the country and operations commando units, inspected training centers, and watched the practical combat training sessions of units. During his visit, operational plans were clarified, and specific tasks on further increasing combat readiness were set for the command staff.

