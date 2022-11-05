Azerbaijani products to be on display at Bazar Int'l de Luxembourg [PHOTO]

5 November 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will participate in the 62nd Bazar International de Luxembourg on November 11-13, Azernews reports.

A national stand is co-organized by the Azerbaijani-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and the Karabakh Association operating in Luxembourg.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publications on Azerbaijan's culture and history, as well as products of companies like AzerIpek, Gilan Holding, Aspi, Viva, and iLoveBaku will be presented at the national stand.

The visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to try Azerbaijan's traditional food.

The Bazar International de Luxembourg is the largest international fundraising event in Luxembourg that aims to financially support and promote charities in all corners of the world.

Over 60 countries gather at Bazar International every year. The event is organized under the auspices of the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

