1 November 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Martyrs Memorial and National Museum of Moudjahid in capital city Algiers of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial.

