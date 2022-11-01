Deputy culture minister said detained in special operation - UPDATED

1 November 2022 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

The first deputy culture minister, Elnur Aliyev, has been detained in a special operation of the State Security Service (SSS), Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan is conducting an operation at the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Trend news agency.

There are no details of the operation at the moment, the report says, adding that more details will be provided later.

