Azerbaijan defines new requirements to register biologically active additives

27 October 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New requirements for the registration of biologically active additives in Azerbaijan have been defined in the law ‘On food safety’, which will come into force on January 1, 2023, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency’s Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press conference dedicated to the ongoing measures to ensure food security in Baku on October 27, Trend reports.

Tahmazli noted that in accordance with the new law "On food safety", documents confirming the registration of a facility for the production of biologically active additives imported to Azerbaijan will be required from January 1.

He also said that doctors who indicate the additives in medical prescriptions as medicines will be held administratively liable.

