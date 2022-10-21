Azerbaijan sets up Supervisory Board to monitor activities of Shusha State Reserve Department – decree

21 October 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving the activities of the State Reserve Department of Shusha and amended the Presidential Decree No. 1375 of June 22, 2021 "On the establishment of the Shusha State Reserve Department".

The decree provides for the establishment of a Supervisory Board containing five members in order to conduct general management and control over the activities of the State Reserve Department of Shusha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz