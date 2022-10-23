Azerbaijan ready to go to all lengths to reintegrate ethnic Armenians into society - Ombudswoman

23 October 2022 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan has pledged to go to all lengths for the reintegration of ethnic Armenians into society. Azernews reports.

Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijani Ombudswoman said this when addressing the October 20 Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions to mark the 20th anniversary of the Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan.

“We will do our best to integrate the Armenians living in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation into our society. They are citizens of Azerbaijan and their rights will be protected in the same way as the rights of other citizens,” the report adds.

She noted that so far the Office of the Ombudsman has not received any appeals from Armenians living in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Sabina Aliyeva also added that about 30,000 citizens of Armenian origin live in the rest of the country.

“Over the 20 years of the Ombudsman’s Office, they have approached us on various issues, and we have resolved them without making any distinctions,” she added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz