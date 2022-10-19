Shukurbayli-Jabrayil section of Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway inaugurated

19 October 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

The 16-kilometer Shukurbayli-Jabrayil section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway has been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway and the work done.

The four-lane highway is 39.7km in length and 14m in width. The construction of six bridges on the highway has been completed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz