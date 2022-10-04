Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 4 2022

Footage of mass burial in Khojavand demonstrates war crimes of Armenia [VIDEO]

4 October 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

A mass burial was found in Adilli village of Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Burial with the remains of 12 people was discovered. Items found near the remains suggest they were servicemen.

The Trend TV film crew visited the mass burial site in Khojavand district, which reflects the crimes committed by Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijanis.

