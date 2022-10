1 October 2022 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a sister city partnership between Azerbaijan's Shusha and Bulgaria's Veliko Tarnovo was signed in Sofia on September 30, Trend reports.

The document was inked by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov and Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Municipality Daniel Panov.

