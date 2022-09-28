Administrative building of Shusha apartment utility and maintenance service is being restored [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inquired about the restoration work to be carried out in the administrative building of the apartment utility and maintenance service of the Shusha City State Reserve Department.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

