Azerbaijani diaspora holds media campaign against Armenian provocations in New York [PHOTO]

Azerbaijanis in New York arranged an information campaign against military provocations and the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora said.

During the campaign, a car with an LED screen, which displayed Azerbaijani realities, moved around the Manhattan district, the historical center of the metropolis.

The screen displayed slogans, such as ‘Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war!’, ‘Armenia distorts facts, deceives international community!’, ‘Armenian mines are war crimes!’, ‘Armenia destroyed the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Armenia!’, ‘Armenian mines kill civilian population’ and images covering these topics.

The campaign, which aimed to draw the attention of the urban public to the military provocations of Armenia, was organized by the Azerbaijani Women of America Association, and Azerbaijani Cultural Center in New York City, which are member organizations of the Azerbaijanis Coordination Council in America.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.

