Azerbaijani top diplomat off to New York to attend UN General Assembly session

19 September 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is off to New York, USA, to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Bayramov is expected to attend the events that will be held within the session, as well as to hold bilateral meetings with the officials of foreign countries, the ministry said.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the Organization's principal policy-making body. It is comprised of all Member States and provides a unique platform for multilateral debate on a whole range of international issues covered by the United Nations Charter. Each of the United Nations' 193 member states has an equal vote.

The UNGA also determines critical decisions for the UN, such as appointing the Secretary-General on the proposal of the Security Council, electing the Security Council's non-permanent members, and approving the UN budget.

The Assembly has regular sessions from September through December each year, and as thereafter as required. It addresses specific concerns via dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which result in the approval of resolutions.

