Austrian media reports on another example of Azerbaijani humanism

16 September 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper talked about Azerbaijan's readiness to unilaterally hand over the bodies of 100 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, who died as a result of provocation committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In the article, this initiative of the Azerbaijani side is called 'another humanitarian act'.

The article also notes that there is no answer from Armenia's officials.

Furthermore, the article highlights the reaction to the events of some officials. The newspaper cites the speech of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he calls on Armenia to comply with the terms of the agreements, as well as turn off the erroneous path of escalation and settle on peace in the South Caucasus.

The article also reflects the statement of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, that there can be no talk of sending Kazakh peacekeepers to Armenia, and that the issue of demarcation and demilitarization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is of huge priority.

