French media highlights Azerbaijan's readiness to repatriate Armenian servicemen's bodies

15 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper, founded by Trend News Agency, published an article about Azerbaijan's readiness to unilaterally hand over the bodies of 100 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, Trend reports.

The article noted that Azerbaijani had already informed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the matter.

"Azerbaijan ... declares its readiness to unilaterally repatriate the bodies of nearly 100 Armenian servicemen who died following the Armenian provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 12-13, 2022, thereby demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and humanistic values," the article cited the statement of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

