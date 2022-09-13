Azerbaijan's retaliatory steps targeted at legitimate military objectives – MFA

13 September 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's retaliatory steps were limited and targeted at legitimate military objectives rather than the civilian population, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

This was stated at a briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The provocative actions committed by Armenia on the conditional state border are one of the links in the chain of Armenia's recent military and political provocations.

