13 September 2022 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani servicemen have provided first aid to a wounded Armenian soldier, Trend reports via social media.

During the night of September 12, Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

