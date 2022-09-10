Azerbaijan provides residents of liberated Aghali village with jobs [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 September 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Families returning to Zangilan’s Aghali smart village are being provided with jobs.

Hiyafat Hasanova, who works at a sewing enterprise in Aghali village, said that returning to her native land is priceless happiness for her.

She noted that the Azerbaijani state provided them with the most modern conditions for living in the village, and created necessary conditions to improve the well-being of the residents.

Adilya Suleymanova, who was also provided with a job in the village, said that all members of her family were provided with jobs.

"Everyone works in our family - me, my husband, son, and daughter-in-law. Azerbaijan has created all conditions for us. We express our deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to return to our native lands, for the favorable living and working conditions available here," she added.

In addition, a group of residents was provided with the work in the Family Wellness Center of Aghali village. A total of nine people work in the center, which is also provided with an ambulance service.

The head of the department of the Family Wellness Center, Jeyran Abbasova, stressed that it's a great honor for the employees to stand guard over people's health. Health worker Xeyransa Zeynalova expressed gratitude for the comprehensive conditions and the most modern infrastructure created in the village.

In total, there are over 43,000 natives of Zangilan District, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed their desire to return to their native lands.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is being implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

