President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Republican Tuberculosis Sanatorium for Children and Adolescents in Baku [PHOTO]

8 September 2022 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Professor Gindes Republican Tuberculosis Sanatorium for Children and Adolescents in Baku after a major overhaul.

The new building of the sanatorium was constructed in accordance with the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev informed the president of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in the sanatorium's physiotherapy and X-ray rooms, clinical laboratory, canteen, assembly hall, library, wards, and classrooms.

---

