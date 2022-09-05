Support for Employment in Azerbaijan project creates small businesses for up to 1,000 jobless

5 September 2022 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Small businesses were created in August for up to 1,000 unemployed people belonging to vulnerable groups as part of the “Support for Employment in Azerbaijan” project, jointly implemented by the Labour and Social Security Ministry and the World Bank, Azernews reports.

The goal of the project is to provide access to self-employed small businesses and decent employment for people registered as unemployed, i.e. those with disabilities, members of martyrs’ families, former IDPs, recipients of targeted state social assistance, women, youth, and other vulnerable groups.

In 2022, within the program, small businesses were created for 4,800 unemployed people. In total, it is planned to attract more than 6,000 unemployed people to the project in 2022.

Azerbaijan became a member of the World Bank in 1992. Since then, the bank has financed over 50 projects totaling $4.4 billion in commitments. It began economic cooperation in Azerbaijan to help build institutional capacity and efficient management of oil reserves. The World Bank has always supported Azerbaijan's large-scale reforms.

