Envoy upbeat about UK, Azerbaijan relations

5 September 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Newly-appointed British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed optimism about the UK-Azerbaijan relations, Azernews reports, citing the ambassador’s Twitter post.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the next British ambassador to Azerbaijan. The relationship is in a very good condition but we can do even more together,” the ambassador stressed.

The diplomat also gave information about himself in the video message.

“I am Scottish and British and very proud of my roots. I love learning about other countries’ history and traditions, but also their modern culture. I have three teenage children, who introduce me to new music, technologies, and ideas,” Auld stressed.

The ambassador also talked about his previous experience in Azerbaijan.

“I have been learning Azerbaijani for a year. Last year, I was a guest of a family in Ganja for six weeks in the winter studying with local teachers, talking in Azerbaijani all day, eating wonderful home-cooked food, and looking up to the beautiful mountains around Goygol from our balcony,” he said.

The diplomat added that he is planning to visit every region in Azerbaijan before the end of 2023 to see its amazing diversity.

Azerbaijan and the UK cooperate in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sectors, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The latter accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $396.6 million while import was $271.1 million.

The UK contributed over AZN1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz