Film about vandalism of Armenians in Shusha published in Austrian press [VIDEO]

4 September 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Austrian online newspaper Dasfazit.at posted a film titled "SHUSHA, 30 years later", Trend reports.

Professor Elchin Ahmadov, who was born in Shusha, returned to his hometown after 30 years and shared his memories.

The professor visited the place where his house was located in Shusha.

"Our house was located approximately in this area, now there is nothing left of the house. When we had to leave our house, it was intact, not a single bullet damaged it. The walls of the house were about 2 meters thick," Ahmadov said.

He added that the house was nearly two centuries old.

"The stones of the houses were taken out and sold by the Armenians. Our house was destroyed by the Armenians after the war, not during the war. Not only our house was destroyed, but also neighboring houses. The walls of houses with ancient history were dismantled by the Armenians, and the stones were sold. This is real proof of the savagery, vandalism of the Armenians," the professor said.

