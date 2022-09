3 September 2022 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

The illegal visit of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city on September 2 is another provocation of Armenia, undermining efforts to normalize relations between the two states, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

