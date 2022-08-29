Germany among Top Five study destinations for Azerbaijani students

29 August 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Germany is among the top five choices as a study destination for Azerbaijani students, alongside Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, Azernews reports.

The data came from Erudera, the world's first platform intended for looking for universities, supported by artificial intelligence.

The report said that by the academic year 2019/20 there were 1,049 students from Azerbaijan pursuing their higher studies in Germany.

Overall, a total of 416,437 international students were pursuing higher education in Germany by the last winter semester of 2020/2021.

According to a survey by studying-in-germany.org, 69.2% of international students say they prefer to stay in Germany after graduation to find employment.

Meanwhile, some 327 young people from Azerbaijan will study abroad within the framework of the "State Program for the Education of Youth in Prestigious Higher Educational Institutions of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026" starting this year.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz