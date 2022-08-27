Azerbaijan appoints new commandant of Lachin city

27 August 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A new commandant of the Lachin district has been appointed, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Internal Affairs has created a temporary commandant's office in the Lachin district, and the head of the district police department has been appointed as the temporary commandant.

