Azerbaijan, Türkiye working on process of normalizing relations with Armenia - official

27 August 2022 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are working on the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during his speech at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand for peace in the region, therefore hand was extended to Armenia. Both countries can become good partners for Armenia," Hajiyev noted.

